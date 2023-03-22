Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) Shares Up 4%

Biostage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $6.24. Approximately 720 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Biostage Stock Up 4.0 %

The company has a market cap of $76.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of -0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average is $6.31.

About Biostage

(Get Rating)

Biostage, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of organ implants to treat congenital defects, cancers, and life-threatening conditions of the esophagus, bronchus and trachea. It operates through Cellframe technology, engineered to stimulate the body’s signaling pathways and natural healing process to regenerate and restore organ function.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biostage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biostage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.