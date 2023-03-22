Bitcoin Cash (BCH) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $215.84 Million

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $125.85 or 0.00460237 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $2.43 billion and approximately $215.84 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,330.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.62 or 0.00130269 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00030840 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,344,044 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2017 as a result of a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size (8 MB) than Bitcoin (1 MB) and a different transaction ordering method called “canonical transaction ordering” (CTOR). BCH is used as a means of exchange and a store of value and is accepted by merchants and businesses around the world. It was created by a group of individuals and companies led by the open-source software project “Bitcoin ABC” and supported by a large community of users and developers.”

