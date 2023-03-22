Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Market Cap Reaches $295.85 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for $16.89 or 0.00059783 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $295.85 million and $20.84 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00126536 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00036622 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 57.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001878 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

