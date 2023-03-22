Bitcoiva Self Reported Market Cap Hits $191.44 Million (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Bitcoiva has a market capitalization of $191.44 million and $2,318.78 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoiva has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be purchased for about $11.93 or 0.00042006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,371.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.93 or 0.00457435 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00129624 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00030275 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000622 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000853 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoiva

Bitcoiva (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 11.67367334 USD and is down -3.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $141,637.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.