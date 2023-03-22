BitShares (BTS) Market Capitalization Achieves $33.46 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $33.46 million and approximately $642,066.34 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitShares has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00009670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005023 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003204 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001506 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,872,169 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.

Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.

BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

Buying and Selling BitShares

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

