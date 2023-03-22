BitShares (BTS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $501,916.40

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. BitShares has a total market cap of $34.22 million and $501,916.40 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00009477 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004050 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004852 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003188 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001450 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,871,965 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.

Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.

BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

BitShares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.