BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.10 (LON:BERI)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LON:BERI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Stock Performance

BERI stock opened at GBX 124.50 ($1.53) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 140.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 133.90. BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 95 ($1.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 151 ($1.85). The firm has a market cap of £168.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust news, insider Carole Ferguson bought 10,000 shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £14,500 ($17,806.71). Insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and energy sectors.

