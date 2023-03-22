BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Shares Purchased by Integrated Capital Management Inc.

Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 11.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 10.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

Shares of MHD opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.77. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $14.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0355 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

