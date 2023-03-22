BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Sold by Forte Asset Management LLC

Forte Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 2.7% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 74,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS ICSH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,056,830 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average is $50.05. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $50.54.

About BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

