Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.099 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Stock Performance

BGX opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $13.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGX. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 148,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 61,826 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 92,594 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.

