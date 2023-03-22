BlueArk 1-Day Volume Tops $276,493.53 (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 22nd. In the last week, BlueArk has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One BlueArk token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BlueArk has a total market capitalization of $32.38 million and $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,726.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.63 or 0.00465267 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00131051 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00030585 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00041795 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000625 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000846 BTC.

BlueArk Profile

BlueArk (CRYPTO:BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueArk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

