Blur One Day Volume Tops $189.98 Million (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Blur has a total market cap of $48.88 million and approximately $189.98 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blur has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. One Blur token can currently be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00002161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Blur

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. The official website for Blur is blur.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 415,714,011.0350076 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.56299793 USD and is down -1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $94,987,276.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

