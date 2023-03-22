BNP Paribas Upgrades Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) to Neutral

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 125 ($1.54) to GBX 160 ($1.96) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.90) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 157.57 ($1.94).

Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance

Shares of MKS traded up GBX 6.04 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 154.09 ($1.89). 9,985,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,916,535. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 152.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 128.72. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of GBX 91.56 ($1.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 168.70 ($2.07). The company has a market cap of £3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,024.60, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.64.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

