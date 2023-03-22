Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newport Trust Co increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5,082.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 7,401,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,866,000 after acquiring an additional 7,258,993 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,806,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $775,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088,589 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 65.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,849 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 47.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,621,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $255,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,323,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $720,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,604 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $3,526,450.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,958 shares in the company, valued at $11,937,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,940.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $3,526,450.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,958 shares in the company, valued at $11,937,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,182 shares of company stock worth $5,432,674. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BSX. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.74. 2,093,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,490,066. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.38. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $48.95. The company has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.54, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

