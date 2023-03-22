BriaCell Therapeutics (CVE:BCT) Trading Down 3.8%

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (CVE:BCT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$10.60 and last traded at C$10.60. Approximately 3,402 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 12,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.02.

BriaCell Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 129.63 and a quick ratio of 128.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$168.68 million and a PE ratio of -28.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BriaCell Therapeutics news, Director Jamieson Bondarenko purchased 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$174,566.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 169,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,058,969.27.

About BriaCell Therapeutics

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology biotechnology company, engages in developing approaches for the management of cancer. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial in a combination study with immune checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of breast cancer. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute for developing Bria-OTS, an off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer; and BriaDx, a diagnostic test.

