Bridge Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDBC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,923,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,428,000 after buying an additional 16,225,913 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 246.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,211,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,214,000 after buying an additional 5,131,766 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 244.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,849,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,784 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 177.5% during the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,877,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,965 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,962,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,440 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.75. 599,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,393,670. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $20.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.77.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

