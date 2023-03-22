Bridge Advisory LLC Has $6.13 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Bridge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 113.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,294 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bridge Advisory LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $6,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 25,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 12,144 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,829,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,504,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 342.8% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 338,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after buying an additional 261,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPTL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,458,503. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $37.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.91.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

