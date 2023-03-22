Bridge Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 586.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock remained flat at $98.00 during trading on Wednesday. 1,280,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,099,800. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $107.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.93.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.