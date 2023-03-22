British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $72.00

British Smaller Companies VCT plc (LON:BSV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 72 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 72 ($0.88), with a volume of 5062 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.50 ($0.91).

The firm has a market capitalization of £150.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,900.00 and a beta of -0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 74.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 72.95.

British Smaller Companies VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early stage, mid and late venture, later stage, recapitalizations, growing capital-consuming businesses, acquisition funding and business development in mature, VCT qualifying and non-qualifying unquoted and quoted companies listed on alternative investment market and ISDX.

