Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Position Trimmed by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth about $29,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $201,010.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BR traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.58. 66,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,887. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $183.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.21.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.38% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BR. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.