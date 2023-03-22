Brokerages Set Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) PT at $62.64

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.64.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Capri in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Capri from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

CPRI stock opened at $44.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.28. Capri has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $69.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.54.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Capri had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capri will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Capri by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Capri by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Capri by 99.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Capri by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

