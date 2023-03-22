Brokerages Set Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) PT at $14.17

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.17.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Fisker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Fisker in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Fisker in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty lowered their target price on Fisker from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Fisker alerts:

Fisker Stock Performance

Shares of Fisker stock opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Fisker has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $14.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million. Fisker had a negative net margin of 160,086.58% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. The business’s revenue was up 646.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fisker will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSR. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 4.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fisker in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 164.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 42,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 26,604 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 92,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 34,099 shares during the period. 28.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fisker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.