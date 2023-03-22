Brokerages Set Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Target Price at $44.38

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.38.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FVRR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fiverr International from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fiverr International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fiverr International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Amundi raised its position in Fiverr International by 1,046.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 51,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 46,731 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Fiverr International by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 502,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,637,000 after purchasing an additional 62,674 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 89,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 34,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiverr International stock opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.78. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $26.16 and a 1-year high of $83.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

