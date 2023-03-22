Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1,665.00

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,665 ($20.45) and last traded at GBX 1,690 ($20.75), with a volume of 35599 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,730 ($21.25).

Brooks Macdonald Group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,033.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,035.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of £283.10 million, a PE ratio of 1,308.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Brooks Macdonald Group alerts:

Brooks Macdonald Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 28 ($0.34) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. Brooks Macdonald Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,488.72%.

Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.