BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE Trading Up 2.7 %

BSQR opened at $1.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.25. BSQUARE has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $1.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.21% of BSQUARE at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

