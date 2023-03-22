Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,905.10

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,905.10 ($35.68) and traded as high as GBX 3,046 ($37.41). Bunzl shares last traded at GBX 3,019 ($37.07), with a volume of 522,554 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($33.77) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bunzl to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 3,250 ($39.91) to GBX 3,375 ($41.45) in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,060 ($37.58) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($34.39) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunzl presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,895 ($35.55).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of £10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,163.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,990.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,906.60.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 45.40 ($0.56) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $17.30. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,468.09%.

In related news, insider Richard Howes sold 4,909 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,002 ($36.87), for a total transaction of £147,368.18 ($180,975.29). Also, insider Frank van Zanten sold 13,046 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,986 ($36.67), for a total value of £389,553.56 ($478,390.72). 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

