Burt Wealth Advisors Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Burt Wealth Advisors raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Get Rating) by 892.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,542 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF makes up about 1.2% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Burt Wealth Advisors owned approximately 1.76% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,129. The firm has a market cap of $201.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.32. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $62.20.

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.