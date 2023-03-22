Burt Wealth Advisors Invests $447,000 in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the third quarter worth $372,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GLTR stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.89. The company had a trading volume of 8,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,906. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $77.57 and a 12-month high of $100.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.55 and a 200-day moving average of $85.42.

