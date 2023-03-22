Burt Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 6,087 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 602,457,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,194,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,229 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,645,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,130,177,000 after purchasing an additional 38,870,780 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,475,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,089 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,434,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,249,000 after buying an additional 1,511,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,699,000 after buying an additional 603,512 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.53. The company had a trading volume of 12,287,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,143,168. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.00. The stock has a market cap of $228.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $44.39.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.16.

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

