Burt Wealth Advisors Raises Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 397,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,437 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 6.0% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $17,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 777.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 253,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 26,211 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.19. 122,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,235. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.47 and a 200 day moving average of $46.16.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

