Burt Wealth Advisors Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Burt Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IWF stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $238.73. 117,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,764. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.21 and its 200-day moving average is $224.60. The company has a market cap of $61.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $285.76.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

