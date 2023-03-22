Burt Wealth Advisors Sells 846 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Burt Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,690,494 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.18. The stock has a market cap of $93.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

