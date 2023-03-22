CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Receives $4.03 Average PT from Brokerages

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.03.

CAIXY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CaixaBank from €3.50 ($3.76) to €3.90 ($4.19) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CaixaBank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CaixaBank from €4.45 ($4.78) to €4.35 ($4.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

CaixaBank Stock Performance

Shares of CAIXY stock opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. CaixaBank has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21.

CaixaBank Company Profile

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

