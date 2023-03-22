CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Receives $4.03 Average PT from Brokerages

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.03.
CAIXY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CaixaBank from €3.50 ($3.76) to €3.90 ($4.19) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CaixaBank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CaixaBank from €4.45 ($4.78) to €4.35 ($4.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.
CaixaBank Stock Performance
Shares of CAIXY stock opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. CaixaBank has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21.
CaixaBank Company Profile
CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CaixaBank (CAIXY)
- On Holding AG Sprints Higher on Margin Expansion and Guidance
- Price Growth & Yield: For That Magical Combo, Leave the U.S.
- Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors
- DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
- The Tide Is Turning For Harley-Davidson
Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.