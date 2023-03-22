Caledonia Investments PLC Purchases 5,000 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Caledonia Investments PLC raised its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,784 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Watsco accounts for approximately 11.3% of Caledonia Investments PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Caledonia Investments PLC owned approximately 0.71% of Watsco worth $68,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $303.50 on Wednesday. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.68 and a 12-month high of $343.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $295.03 and its 200-day moving average is $275.09.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.23. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.17% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 63.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Watsco from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Watsco from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens lifted their target price on Watsco from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.67.

About Watsco



Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

