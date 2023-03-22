Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 7,321 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,321 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,185.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,742,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,265,000 after buying an additional 18,206,102 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,906.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,950,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,658,000 after buying an additional 4,827,299 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 843.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,898,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,758,000 after buying an additional 4,379,584 shares during the period. Yale University increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,109,000 after buying an additional 3,637,900 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $72,980,000.

VWO stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.50. 1,368,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,460,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.37. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $47.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

