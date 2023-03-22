Capital Advisors Inc. OK Boosts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,357 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 129,620 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,379,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,003 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Price Performance
WMT traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,316,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.26.
Walmart Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $633,543.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,935,093.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,077,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.08, for a total transaction of $148,740,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,481,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,829,167,548. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $633,543.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,059 shares in the company, valued at $36,935,093.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,830,325 shares of company stock worth $1,378,798,478. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.
Walmart Profile
Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.
