Capital Advisors Inc. OK Boosts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,357 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 129,620 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,379,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,003 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,316,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.26.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $633,543.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,935,093.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,077,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.08, for a total transaction of $148,740,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,481,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,829,167,548. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $633,543.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,059 shares in the company, valued at $36,935,093.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,830,325 shares of company stock worth $1,378,798,478. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

