Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys Shares of 290,756 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 290,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,843,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned about 0.09% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 75,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.48. 675,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,954,350. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $62.60. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.30.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

