Capital Advisors Inc. OK Increases Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 616,850 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 8,293 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned about 0.09% of Devon Energy worth $37,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.5% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.97. 1,807,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,569,734. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.17 and a 200-day moving average of $63.86. The stock has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DVN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.42.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

