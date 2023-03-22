Capital Advisors Inc. OK Invests $18.98 Million in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 603,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,979,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BN. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE BN traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.08. 431,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,772,005. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.50. Brookfield Co. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $59.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

