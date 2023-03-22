Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases 364,258 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 248.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 510,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,258 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $31,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $893,093,000. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,487,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,196.4% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,674,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,589,409 shares during the period. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.4% during the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,390,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,235,000 after buying an additional 3,248,803 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.82. 5,690,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

