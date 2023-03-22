Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 11,556 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 366,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,556 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $21,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,013,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,233,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,235,000 after acquiring an additional 577,552 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,932,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,337,000 after buying an additional 544,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,095,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,202,000 after buying an additional 516,109 shares in the last quarter.

IVW traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.71. 146,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,893,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $78.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.73.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

