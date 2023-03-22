Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 9,427 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,312,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,427 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises 3.7% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $45,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,754,000 after acquiring an additional 445,160 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 28,233 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.96. 1,659,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,331,290. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.84. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $37.90.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.