Capital Market Strategies LLC Has $352,000 Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NULG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 415.3% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NULG opened at $53.84 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.59.

