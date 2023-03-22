Capital Market Strategies LLC Has $584,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Capital Market Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $76.72 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $122.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.56 and its 200 day moving average is $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

