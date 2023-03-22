Capital Market Strategies LLC Invests $261,000 in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $147.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $147.43. The company has a market cap of $333.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.1887 per share. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 23.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

