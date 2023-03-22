Capital Market Strategies LLC Sells 7,525 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Capital Market Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,525 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 579.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 404,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,407,000 after purchasing an additional 345,095 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 610,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,477,000 after purchasing an additional 255,455 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,021,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,995,000 after purchasing an additional 199,087 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 324.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 138,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 777,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,021,000 after buying an additional 138,415 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $46.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.79. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $43.31 and a 52-week high of $50.11.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

