Capital Market Strategies LLC Takes $225,000 Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 36.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1,125.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXON shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.64.
Insider Buying and Selling
Axon Enterprise Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $219.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.49 and a 52 week high of $226.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.26 and its 200 day moving average is $169.44. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.69 and a beta of 0.92.
Axon Enterprise Company Profile
Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Axon Enterprise (AXON)
- Want Diversified Upside in Biotechnology? Check out LABU
- 3 Tech Stocks Well Positioned For Growth At A Reasonable Price
- These 3 Dividend Growers Yield More Than the 10-Year Note
- Be Cautious of Valens Semiconductor Analyst Estimates
- AI Is Giving 3 Marketing & Ad Firms Revenue & Earnings Boost
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.