Capital Market Strategies LLC Takes $225,000 Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 36.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1,125.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXON shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 2.8 %

In related news, COO Joshua Isner sold 2,965 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.24, for a total value of $498,831.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,596,480.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, COO Joshua Isner sold 2,965 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.24, for a total value of $498,831.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 241,301 shares in the company, valued at $40,596,480.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Luke Larson sold 3,711 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.73, for a total transaction of $626,157.03. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 272,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,049,285.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 344,672 shares of company stock valued at $65,155,942 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $219.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.49 and a 52 week high of $226.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.26 and its 200 day moving average is $169.44. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

