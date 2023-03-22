Capricor Therapeutics Inc Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.41) Per Share (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Capricor Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, March 16th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.41) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capricor Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.41) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of CAPR stock opened at $4.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $111.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 4.07. Capricor Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $6.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 11.06% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

