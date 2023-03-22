Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Acquires New Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 208,090 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,000. Shell comprises about 3.0% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

SHEL opened at $57.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.65. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 20.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.61) to GBX 2,950 ($36.23) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.91) to GBX 2,987 ($36.68) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,879.86.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

