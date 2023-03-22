Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Acquires New Stake in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 120,095 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of METC. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 523.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ramaco Resources stock opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05.

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $135.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.54 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 41.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

METC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

